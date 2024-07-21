Donovan Mitchell Has Hilarious Reaction To Evan Mobley Extension With Cavs
The 2024 offseason has been all about handing out contract extensions for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
Just a couple weeks removed from coming to terms on a three-year, $150.3 million extension with star guard Donovan Mitchell, the Wine and Gold followed it up with a five-year, $224 million deal with 2021 No. 3 overall pick Evan Mobley. At news of the deal, Mitchell was one of the first to congratulate his teammate on getting paid via X.
It wasn't just a congratulatory message from Mitchell though. He also made it clear to Mobley he's no longer picking up the check for him.
The hilarious response from Mitchell speaks to his relationship with Mobley and the team as a whole. Despite years of rumors that the 27-year-old would look to bigger markets the first opportunity he got, he made a statement back on July 2 by signing with the franchise for the foreseeable future. It was an investment that a young Cavaliers team will continue to grow and develop in the coming years.
That belief starts, largely, with Mobley, who has flashed some star caliber traits throughout his first three years in the league, but is still developing. The organization is counting on new head coach Kenny Atkinson to be the key to unlocking the full-potential of Mobley, particularly on the offensive end of the floor.
If he does, Mobley and Mitchell could become one of the best duos in the NBA in the coming years. It sounds like they'll also be splitting the check at dinner a lot more as well.