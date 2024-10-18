Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest On Cavaliers' Major Offseason Decision
The Cleveland Cavaliers fired head coach J.B. Bickerstaff as their first order of business this past offseason, a move that seemed to please Cavaliers players.
There were rumblings that Cleveland's stars were not exactly thrilled with Bickerstaff last year, so new head coach Kenny Atkinson should seem like a breath of fresh air for the squad.
Donovan Mitchell recently revealed his initial thoughts on the Cavs' decision to can Bickerstaff, and he provided a rather diplomatic answer.
“I forget where I was when I heard,” Mitchell said, via Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com. “I just was like, ‘Alright, this is a business and it’s Koby [Altman], [Mike] Gansey and all of their decision.’ That was the decision to move forward. When I found out, I was just like, ‘Alright, I wish you nothing but the best.’”
Bickerstaff ultimately took a new job as head coach of the Detroit Pistons, and the Cavaliers will see their former coach as soon as Oct. 25 when they host the Pistons.
Mitchell added that Bickerstaff "did a phenomenal job" in Cleveland.
Bickerstaff took over as Cleveland's head coach in the latter stages of the 2019-20 campaign and ultimately went 170-159 at the helm. He guided the Cavs to one 50-win season and a couple of playoff appearances, most recently losing to the Boston Celtics in the second round.
It was becoming increasingly obvious that the Cavaliers were in need of a change, and swapping Bickerstaff out for Atkinson may prove to be just what the doctor ordered.
We'll see how Mitchell and Co. respond to Atkinson this season.