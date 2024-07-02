Donovan Mitchell Officially Agrees To Extension With Cavaliers, Per Reports
Donovan Mitchell isn’t going anymore for the foreseeable future, as it’s being reported by ESPN's Adrian Wojnarowski that the five-time All-Star has agreed to a three-year, $150.3 million extension to remain a member of the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The deal does include a players option for the 2027-28 season.
Mitchell has played some of his best basketball as a member of the Cavaliers. Over the last two seasons, the shooting guard averaged 27.5 points, 4.6 rebounds, and 5.2 assists while shooting 46 percent from the floor and 36 percent from behind the arc.
The Cavs traded for Mitchell with the intention that he would lead Cleveland out of their rebuild and turn them into a legitimate Finals contender. The Cavaliers, as a team, have reached the playoffs each of the last two seasons with Mitchell on their roster.
Rumors swirled after the Cavaliers were eliminated by the New York Knicks in the 2023 postseason that Mitchell may request a trade out of Cleveland.
That uncertainty regarding Mitchell’s future with the team carried into the regular season as the Cavaliers got off to a slow start and suffered injuries to two key starters in Darius Garland and Evan Mobley in December.
All of those rumors can now be put to rest for now as Mitchell has committed to staying with the team that gave up several valuable assets to trade for him.
The Wine and Gold initially acquired Mitchell ahead of the 2022 season, but they gave up quite the haul for him. The trade package included Lari Markkanen, Collin Section, Ochai Agbaji, three unprotected first-round picks in 2025, 2027, and 2029, and two pick swaps (2026 and 2028).
This trade could have backfired on the Cavs, considering what they gave up to get Mitchell. However, we don’t have to worry about that heading into the next few seasons.