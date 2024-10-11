Donovan Mitchell Sets High Expectations For Cavaliers 2024-25 Season
When Donovan Mitchell signed an extension with the Cleveland Cavaliers this summer it was signed with a belief that the Wine and Gold is building something special.
That same belief is what motivated the organization to retain the entirety of last year's playoff roster and bring in new head coach Kenny Atkinson to try to find a winning recipe for the young core. Mitchell believes Atkinson is up for that challenge and has some high expectations for the organization under his guidance.
"I think we were 23rd or 24th in pace last year," Mitchell said. "Kenny has spoken about it at least to myself, and really [the core four] when he got the job, he spoke about pace. Playing with pace, get out and push. I think we're a championship contender."
After making the playoffs in back-to-back years and advancing onto the conference semifinals this past season, Mitchell and his Cavaliers teammates are expecting to take another step in the direction toward a championship in 2024-25. As Mitchell explained, Atkinson is expected to bring some new perspective to the Cavs offense that could be just the thing they need to compete deep into May and potentially June.
Advancing deep into the postseason is also something Mitchell knows he needs for his legacy as one of the top 20 players in the game.
"At the end of the day, all that stuff is great, said Mitchell. "But whether it's here or not, you're judged on rings. You're judged on championships. That's what you play this game for. You play to be the best."