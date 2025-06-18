ESPN Reveals 2 Potential Cavaliers' NBA Draft Targets
With only a week left until the 2025 NBA Draft, numerous options are on the table for the Cleveland Cavaliers, who pick at 49 and 58.
With those selections, the Cavaliers might consider players who can play right away, rounding out their rotation on the margins. Well, according to the latest 2025 NBA Mock Draft ESPN's Jonathan Givony and Jeremy Woo, it appears Cleveland is going that route.
With the forty-ninth pick in the 2025 NBA Draft, ESPN's duo has the Cavaliers taking Michigan big man Vladislav Goldin, who could be the answer behind Jarrett Allen and Evan Mobley.
A large Russian center who excels at scoring at the rim with soft touch, Goldin is a highly efficient interior scorer with a strong face-up game and improving touch from mid-range.
At 7'1" and 250 lbs, he has the physical presence to bully smaller defenders in the post and is particularly effective in big-to-big pick-and-roll situations, where he uses his strength to finish at a high percentage, and has even started to show signs of three-point shooting during his final season.
Several picks after taking Goldin, ESPN has the Cavaliers wrapping up the 2025 NBA Draft by taking Gonzaga guard Ryan Nembhard with the fifty-eighth pick.
The younger brother of Indiana Pacers guard Andrew Nembhard, Ryan Nembhard is a dynamic point guard whose playmaking and decision-making set him apart. Known for his passing creativity, The younger Nembhard excels as a pick-and-roll initiator, consistently making smart reads and delivering accurate passes.
With continued improvement in his outside shooting and defensive impact, Nembhard could carve out a meaningful and sustainable professional career, especially with the Cavaliers. He could slot in nicely as Darius Garland's permanent backup and, more importantly, would be more than comfortable running Kenny Atkinson's offense.