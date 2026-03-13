Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Dallas Mavericks Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

On Wednesday, the Orlando Magic just could not miss at times. Desmond Bane specifically could not seem to miss. After 35 points from Bane, the Cavaliers fell to Orlando 128-122.

The last five minutes of the game were the most crucial. As after the loss Donovan Mitchell was seen on his phone watching it back to see what went wrong. He seen some calls from the referees that he did not particularly agree with.

Mitchell called for a change in the rules to challenges following multiple calls he felt were ruled incorrectly due to the Cavs using both of their challenges. Yes, Cavs head coach Kenny Atkinson did use both of his challenges, but they were both successful.

Questionable calls were not the biggest reason for the Cavs upset loss. The defense really needed to be better, which James Harden agrees was a big factor in the loss after the game. Harden stated that the team needs better communication on whos guarding who.

Defense has been a problem all season, with reigning Defensive Player of the Year Evan Mobley in a bit of down year, it is showing just how valuable Jarrett Allen has been since February.

Also the lack of the core four on the court at the same time is going to become a problem once the playoffs start if they don't get enough time together. Right now, when the four of them are on the court, they are questionably the best team in the NBA.

Finding that guy to play at small forward is going to be Atkinson's greatest challenge. Could Max Strus come back and take it or is it time for Jaylon Tyson?

Getting the team healthy is important, but you can only risk players sitting in games when you know it won’t affect the team in a negative way.

Where to watch the Cavs at Mavs game?

Channel: Amazon Prime Video

Time: 7:30 p.m.

Injury Report

Mavs: Derrick Lively (foot) is out. Kyrie Irving (knee) is out. Klay Thompson (rest) is out.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is questionable. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Mavs

Cooper Flagg

Max Christie

Naji Marshall

P.J. Washington

Daniel Gafford

Cavaliers at Mavericks predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -13.5

O/U: 236.5

Best Bet: Mitchell over 30 points. +172.

Cavaliers 123, Mavericks 110: James Harden did have his first 30 point game as Cav against the Magic. It was a classic James Harden performance, but that is not what is needed to win games.

If he and Donovan Mitchell can do that, great, but defense has to improve to win.

All NBA Odds on FanDuel

Game odds refresh periodically and are subject to change.

If you or someone you know has a gambling problem and wants help, call 1-800-GAMBLER.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Mar. 15 vs. Dallas

Tuesday, Mar. 17 @ Milwaukee