Evan Mobley Dishes on Cavaliers' Injuries After Playoff Elimination
The Cleveland Cavaliers' 2024-25 season effectively came to an end on Tuesday night as a result of their rough Game 5 loss against the Indiana Pacers, 114-105– ultimately an abrupt and disappointing finish to the team's best regular season showing since the 2008-09 campaign.
It was a five-game series with Indy that was faced with no shortage of challenges, but one notable factor that ended up derailing the Cavs' efforts was the tough breaks faced within their injury luck.
Multiple key players wound up missing time throughout the series, from three starters missing full games worth of action, or even down to Donovan Mitchell's absence in the second half of Game 4 due to an ankle hangup, Cleveland struggled to hold to full strength throughout the five-game stretch.
Yet, even with the misfortune Cleveland faced with their injury luck, Evan Mobley isn't one to make excuses for how things panned out within the series.
Following the results of Game 5, Mobley was asked just how much injuries played a factor in the Cavaliers' series outcome.
"A good amount, but that's just the playoffs– everyone gets hurt, Mobley said. You've just got to find a way to win certain games that you're supposed to win. You've got to win. I look back to Game 2, when you're up 20, like, you've just got to finish games out, and the series just looks a lot different."
Mobley himself missed the action in that aforementioned Game 2 collapse, one in which Cleveland was without the services of their Defensive Player of the Year, along with other starters Darius Garland and DeAndre Hunter. No question, that's an uphill battle for any team to face.
Injuries and consistent health do inevitably play a wildly important role in any playoff series, and it's oftentimes the healthiest teams that rise to the top, as they did in this series.
Yet, even with the Cavaliers' ups and downs within their availability (or lack thereof), opportunities were available, but not quite capitalized on. Of course, that infamous Game 2 falloff to drop both home games before heading to Indy comes to mind, but those missed opportunities also came within the outcome of Game 5, failing to extend to even extend the series to six.
A disheartening end to the Cavaliers' impressive season efforts, but in the words of Mobley himsef, "that's just the playoffs."