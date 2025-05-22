NBA Gives Cavaliers' Evan Mobley a Major Honor on Thursday
Evan Mobley has been named to the 2024-25 NBA All-Defensive First Team, further solidifying his reputation as one of the league’s premier defenders. The Cleveland Cavaliers' big man, who was previously announced as the 2024-25 NBA Defensive Player of the Year, was recognized as a clear favorite among voters for the All-Defensive honor.
This marks Mobley’s second All-Defensive First Team selection, with his first coming in the 2022-23 season.
Mobley’s defensive impact was a key factor in the Cavaliers finishing with a franchise-best 64-18 record, securing the top seed in the Eastern Conference. He averaged 1.6 blocks per game, ranking tied for fourth in the NBA, and held opponents to just 44.5 percent shooting when he was the closest defender.
Mobley's defensive presence on the court earned him Eastern Conference Defensive Player of the Month honors in both December and February, and he was also selected for his first NBA All-Star appearance this season.
Joining Mobley on the All-Defensive First Team are Atlanta Hawks guard Dyson Daniels, Oklahoma City Thunder guard Luguentz Dort, Golden State Warriors forward-center Draymond Green, and Houston Rockets guard-forward Amen Thompson:
Evan Mobley’s All-Defensive First Team selection and Defensive Player of the Year award highlight his evolution into an elite two-way player and the anchor of the Cleveland Cavaliers' defense. At just 23, Mobley has already distinguishes himself as one of the NBA’s top defenders with his ability to block shots, contest drives in the paint, and effectively guard multiple positions on the floor.