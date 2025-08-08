Cavs Insider

Evan Mobley Needs Help From Cavaliers' Star To Become MVP Candidate

As the Cleveland Cavaliers inch closer to the start of the 2025-26 season, star forward Evan Mobley is expected to take his game to an even higher level, but he'll need some help to get there

Spencer German

Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images
Apr 20, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Miami Heat forward Haywood Highsmith (24) defends Cleveland Cavaliers forward Evan Mobley (4) in the first quarter at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: David Richard-Imagn Images / David Richard-Imagn Images
Evan Mobley took a major leap during the 2024-25 campaign, culminating in him claiming his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year Award. Now for his follow-up act, he's expected to take his game to another level and become an MVP candidate.

It's something he can't do alone, though. The 24-year-old will need some assistance from his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates to get there. That's where the conversation begins for Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, as the guys discuss whether or not fellow star Donovan Mitchell or head coach Kenny Atkinson is more responsible for helping Mobley become one of the NBA's best players.

Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley gestures after a three point basket against the Sacramento Kings
Mar 19, 2025; Sacramento, California, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward/center Evan Mobley (4) gestures after a three point basket Sacramento Kings during the fourth quarter at Golden 1 Center. Mandatory Credit: Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images / Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Then, with ex-Cavs forward Georges Niang heading to the Utah Jazz, there's a chance he could be bought out and become a free agent. If he does, a reunion with Cleveland makes a lot of sense, as Spencer Davies lays out. Niang also adds an element to the roster that this team desperately needs come playoff time.

The question is, would Niang agree to come back after being traded by the franchise back in February? Given his relationship with Mitchell and other members of the team, his potential return would be a natural fit.

Meanwhile, the Cavaliers preseason schedule officially dropped last week, with the franchise opening things up the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 7. Now the guys have their sights set on the regular season opener, and discuss which opponent makes for an ideal first game for Cleveland, particularly in a wide-open Eastern Conference?

Perhaps a team out west makes more sense, though? The possibilities are endless, but the guys throw out a handful of options the league should consider as an opening night opponent for the Cavs.

Spencer German
SPENCER GERMAN

Spencer German is a contributor to the Northeast Ohio cluster of sites, including Cavs Insider, Cleveland Baseball Insider and most notably Browns Digest. He also works as a fill-in host on Cleveland Sports Radio, 92.3 The Fan, one of the Browns radio affiliate stations in Cleveland. Despite being a Cleveland transplant, Spencer has enjoyed making Northeast Ohio home ever since he attended college locally. 

