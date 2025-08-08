Evan Mobley Needs Help From Cavaliers' Star To Become MVP Candidate
Evan Mobley took a major leap during the 2024-25 campaign, culminating in him claiming his first-ever Defensive Player of the Year Award. Now for his follow-up act, he's expected to take his game to another level and become an MVP candidate.
It's something he can't do alone, though. The 24-year-old will need some assistance from his Cleveland Cavaliers teammates to get there. That's where the conversation begins for Spencer German and Spencer Davies on the latest episode of Courtside with the Cavs on SI, as the guys discuss whether or not fellow star Donovan Mitchell or head coach Kenny Atkinson is more responsible for helping Mobley become one of the NBA's best players.
Then, with ex-Cavs forward Georges Niang heading to the Utah Jazz, there's a chance he could be bought out and become a free agent. If he does, a reunion with Cleveland makes a lot of sense, as Spencer Davies lays out. Niang also adds an element to the roster that this team desperately needs come playoff time.
The question is, would Niang agree to come back after being traded by the franchise back in February? Given his relationship with Mitchell and other members of the team, his potential return would be a natural fit.
Meanwhile, the Cavaliers preseason schedule officially dropped last week, with the franchise opening things up the Chicago Bulls on Oct. 7. Now the guys have their sights set on the regular season opener, and discuss which opponent makes for an ideal first game for Cleveland, particularly in a wide-open Eastern Conference?
Perhaps a team out west makes more sense, though? The possibilities are endless, but the guys throw out a handful of options the league should consider as an opening night opponent for the Cavs.
