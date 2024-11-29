Final Cavaliers Injury Update vs. Atlanta Hawks
The Atlanta Hawks finally handed the Cleveland Cavaliers their second loss of the season on Wednesday night with a final score of 134-124.
These two teams will face off again on Friday afternoon, but the Wine and Gold are still looking to roll out a healthy lineup.
Caris LeVert - Available
Caris LeVert was questionable leading up to the game and was viewed as a game-time decision. Cleveland's key reserve player has now been deemed available against the Hawks.
LeVert has missed the last four games as he continues to manage a left knee injury. This is an injury that LeVert has been dealing with back to last season, and the team's recent schedule has reportedly caused it to flare up.
Thankfully, LeVert will be back on the floor on Friday.
Dean Wade - Out
Dean Wade remains out for the Cleveland Cavaliers after suffering an ankle sprain two weeks ago on Sunday.
Wade may not light up the box score with points per game, but he does play a key role in Cleveland's defensive game plan. On Wednesday, the Cavaliers struggled to guard some of Atlanta's tall and lengthy wings, and Wade could've helped with that if he was healthy.
Emoni Bates, JT Thor, Luke Travers - Out
The trio of Emoni Bates, JT Thor, and Luke Travers are all out against the Hawks. Each of them is on a G-League assignment, making them unavailable.
Atalanta Hawks Injury Report
Trae Young's name appeared on the injury report as he deals with right Achilles tendinitis, but he will be available for the Hawks. Young scored 20 points against the Cavaliers on Wednesday, and limiting his production will be a key point for Cleveland.