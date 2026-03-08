Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Boston Celtics Game Today: Time, Channel, Breakdown

Before this break, the Cleveland Cavaliers played their final regular season game against the Detroit Pistons. Despite not having Donovan Mitchel in the game, the Cavs picked up a major win against the NBAs best behind a big performance from Jaylon Tyson.

Cleveland is currently sitting on a 39-24 record and inching closer to the top three once again. This afternoon, the team takes on the Boston Celtics who had quite the gift this month.

After tearing his achilles 10 months ago, Jayson Tatum has returned to the court and played his first game of the season for the Celtics on Friday finishing the game with a near triple-double.

This return brings a problem for the Cavs today if Tatum is indeed going to play. He could still be in recovery mode and play with minutes restriction, but when he is on the court the Celtics are going to be a problem.

His return also brings a problem to the playoffs, with the Cavaliers starting to look more and more like a contending team. Without Tatum the Celtics have been great, but now they can make an easy chase for the best team in the East.

One of the other bigger stories going into this game involves Jarrett Allen. In the Pistons game he came down with a knee injury while playing for a rebound and he is out tonight.

With no current idea how serious that injury is, it leaves James Harden looking to trust Evan Mobley in the pick and roll game today.

A win here tonight will once again prove to fans and analysts that the Cleveland Cavaliers are going to prove to be a problem in the Eastern Conference once the playoffs hit.

Where to watch the Celtics at Cavs game?

Channel: ABC

Time: 1:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out. Jarrett Allen (knee) is out. Jaylon Tyson (neck) is questionable. Tyrese Proctor (quad) is questionable.

Celtics: Nikola Vucevic (finger) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Sam Merrill

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Celtics

Derrick White

Jaylen Brown

Sam Hauser

Jayson Tatum

Neemias Queta

Celtics at Cavaliers predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavs -1

O/U: 223.5

Best Bet: Donovan Mitchell over 30. +190.

Cavaliers 114, Celtics 111: The defense against Cade Cunningham in the Pistons game is the defense you want to see against Jaylen Brown today. Not even Jayson Tatum because of how this team has played before his return. Brown is averaging 29 a game.

Boston also has the league's best defense only giving up an average 107 points. Cleveland's offense will have to get rolling early to have a good chance.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Monday, Mar. 9 vs. Philadelphia

Wednesday, Mar. 11 @ Orlando