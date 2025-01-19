Final Injury Status For Cavaliers Duo vs. Timberwolves
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been one of the best teams in the NBA this season because of their team-oriented style of play.
However, the Wine and Gold will be down two of their key rotation players against the Minnesota Timberwolves.
Evan Mobley - OUT
Evan Mobley has arguably been the Cavalier's best player this season, but he will miss their game up in Minnesota with right calf soreness.
Mobley is currently averaging a career-high 18.5 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 2.9 assists while shooting 57.3 percent from the floor.
Mobley's game has grown most significantly with his outside shot. The big man is connecting on 42.1 percent of the threes he's made this season.
Minnesota's roster has decent height, with Rudy Gobert and Naz Ried as key pieces. Jarrett Allen will have a lot on his plate on both sides of the ball, and Mobley will be unavailable.
Isaac Okoro - OUT
Isaac Okoro missed eight games earlier this season with a shoulder injury, and he hasn't quite looked the same since his return. With this same AC joint sprain, he will miss Cleveland's matchup against the Timberwolves.
Okoro is easily one of the best defenders in the Cavaliers. However, his shoulder injury has kept him from defending at this high level.
It will be interesting to see who Anthony Edwards is on the Cavaliers' guards, who is one of the NBA's best scoring guards.
Okoro would typically receive that assignment. But now, Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, or even Dean Wade could be tasked with containing the All-Star guard.