First Half Onslaught Guides Cavaliers To Resounding Win Over Nets

Cleveland outscored Brooklyn 72-40 in the first half of its 130-101 victory on Monday night.

Dec 16, 2024; Brooklyn, New York, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers guard Caris LeVert (3) drives to the basket against the Brooklyn Nets during the first quarter at Barclays Center. Mandatory Credit: Brad Penner-Imagn Images
Just over halfway into the first quarter on Monday night, the Cleveland Cavaliers trailed the Brooklyn Nets by a score of 15-14.

But after a 23-2 run to end the opening period, the Wine and Gold did not look back in an eventual 130-101 road win.

The Cavaliers picked up where they left off in the second quarter, using a 15-0 run to take a 56-22 lead nearly halfway into the period. Cleveland led by as many as 35 points in the first half, shooting 26-for-43 (60.5%) from the field and 12-for-25 (48.0%) from three-point range in the game's first 24 minutes.

Caris LeVert fared exceptionally well off the bench, recording all 19 of his points in the first half and leading all scorers at the break. He also drained all of his season-high six three-pointers in the opening half, shooting an impressive 75% from beyond the arc during this span.

As a team, the Wine and Gold put together a strong first half defensively as well.

They held the Nets to just 40 points, the Cavaliers' fewest points allowed in a half this season. Brooklyn also shot just 13-for-36 (36.1%) from the field in the opening half, committing 13 turnovers to Cleveland's nine.

Ultimately, seven Cavaliers scored in double-figures for the fourth time this season. This includes Evan Mobley, who tallied a team-high 21 points for his 11th 20-point game of the season. Offensively, 33 of Cleveland's 43 made field goals were assisted, and the Wine and Gold tied their season-high of 14 steals on defense.

Up next, Cleveland will begin a three-game homestand when it hosts the Milwaukee Bucks on Friday, Dec. 20 at 7:30 p.m.

