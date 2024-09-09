Former Cleveland Cavaliers Player Rejected Playing For LeBron James, Lakers
Former Cleveland Cavaliers forward Cedi Osman recently made his NBA exit, opting to sign with Panathinaikos in Greece late last week.
However, before Osman made the jump to Europe, he apparently turned down an opportunity to remain in the United States.
Nikola Miloradovic of EuroHoops has reported that Osman received a training camp invite from the Los Angeles Lakers, but declined it due to the lack of guarantees about making the roster.
Of course, had Osman accepted the invite, he would have had the opportunity to reunite with LeBron James, who he played with in Cleveland for one season in 2017-18.
Osman spent six years with the Cavs overall before eventually being traded to the San Antonio Spurs in a three-team deal that sent Max Strus to the Cavaliers last summer.
The 29-year-old became a rather key rotational piece during his stay in Cleveland, averaging double figures in scoring four seasons in a row. He topped out at 13 points per game during the 2018-19 campaign on 42.7/34.8/77.9 shooting splits.
Last season, Osman registered 6.8 points and 2.5 rebounds over 17.6 minutes a game with the Spurs, shooting 47.9 percent from the floor and 38.9 percent from three-point range.
Given the importance that the NBA places on floor spacing these days, it's actually a bit surprising that Osman was unable to land a guaranteed contract this offseason.
Perhaps the North Macedonia native will return to the NBA at some point, but for now, he will be heading back to his home continent.