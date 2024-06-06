Former Cavaliers Star LeBron James Discusses 2007 NBA Finals Run
The 2006-07 season was a historic campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
The team reached its first NBA Finals in franchise history, as a 22-year-old LeBron James also reached The Finals for his first time.
Friday will mark the 17th anniversary of Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Finals, which the Cavaliers eventually lost in a four-game sweep to the San Antonio Spurs.
On Wednesday, James reflected on this run in an episode of his “Mind the Game Pod w/ LeBron James and JJ Redick.”
“What I remember about that run is that I didn’t even know what was going on,” James said. “I mean, I’m 22 years old, I’m trying to take in as much of the information as I possibly can. But more importantly, I just wanted to go out there and not overcomplicate myself with information and just go out and just play free.”
The Wine and Gold took on a Spurs squad whose core had already won a pair of NBA titles together. While trying to defeat them proved to be a tough task, the Cavaliers put up a strong fight. Cleveland fell in Game 1 by a score of 85-76, and Games 3 and 4 by a combined four points.
James also described how it took a detailed gameplan to take on the much more experienced Spurs.
“And that is when you actually need it, the information, against San Antonio. Against [Head Coach Gregg Popovich], Manu [Ginóbili], Tony [Parker], Tim [Duncan], and that crew.”
In all, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was grateful for his first opportunity to compete on the league’s biggest stage.
“It was a great experience for a 22-year-old kid up into that point in my career,” James said.