Cavs Insider

Former Cavaliers Star LeBron James Discusses 2007 NBA Finals Run

Friday will mark the 17th anniversary of Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Finals, the first NBA Finals appearance in Cleveland franchise history.

Logan Potosky

Dec 28, 2008; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) throws up talcum powder before the game against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.
Dec 28, 2008; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) throws up talcum powder before the game against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. / Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

The 2006-07 season was a historic campaign for the Cleveland Cavaliers

The team reached its first NBA Finals in franchise history, as a 22-year-old LeBron James also reached The Finals for his first time.

Friday will mark the 17th anniversary of Game 1 of the 2007 NBA Finals, which the Cavaliers eventually lost in a four-game sweep to the San Antonio Spurs.

On Wednesday, James reflected on this run in an episode of his “Mind the Game Pod w/ LeBron James and JJ Redick.”

“What I remember about that run is that I didn’t even know what was going on,” James said. “I mean, I’m 22 years old, I’m trying to take in as much of the information as I possibly can. But more importantly, I just wanted to go out there and not overcomplicate myself with information and just go out and just play free.”

Dec 28, 2008; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) throws up talcum powder before the game against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena.
Dec 28, 2008; Cleveland, OH, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward LeBron James (23) throws up talcum powder before the game against the Miami Heat at Quicken Loans Arena. / Andrew Weber-USA TODAY Sports

The Wine and Gold took on a Spurs squad whose core had already won a pair of NBA titles together. While trying to defeat them proved to be a tough task, the Cavaliers put up a strong fight. Cleveland fell in Game 1 by a score of 85-76, and Games 3 and 4 by a combined four points.

James also described how it took a detailed gameplan to take on the much more experienced Spurs.

“And that is when you actually need it, the information, against San Antonio. Against [Head Coach Gregg Popovich], Manu [Ginóbili], Tony [Parker], Tim [Duncan], and that crew.”

In all, the NBA’s all-time leading scorer was grateful for his first opportunity to compete on the league’s biggest stage.

“It was a great experience for a 22-year-old kid up into that point in my career,” James said.

Published
Logan Potosky

LOGAN POTOSKY

Logan Potosky is an aspiring play-by-play sports broadcaster who, to date, has called approximately 350+ hours of professional, college, and high school sporting events. He is currently the Play-by-Play Broadcaster for the Lake County Captains, the High-A Affiliate of the Cleveland Guardians. He graduated from John Carroll University in May of 2023 with a degree in Communication, with a concentration in Digital Media, and a minor in Entrepreneurship.