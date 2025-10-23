Grading Cleveland Cavaliers' young players in loss to New York Knicks
They wouldn't be New York lights if they didn't shine too brightly at the worst possible time for the Cleveland Cavaliers.
While the Cavs swept the New York Knicks during last year's regular season, history found a funny way of repeating itself in a 119-111 loss to New York on the road. Led by Karl-Anthony Towns and OG Anunoby, New York ran away with the battle on the boards as it racked up 48 rebounds to Cleveland's 32.
Donovan Mitchell led the Cavs in scoring with 31 points as he continued to be a human highlight reel from inside the arc. Cleveland ended the night with a mark of just above 41% from the three-point line as a few select players decided to become snipers from the arc.
Sam Merrill hit five of his 10 shots from long range as a starter, while forwards Dean Wade and Larry Nance Jr. didn't miss on their combined five tries off the bench.
Evan Mobley: A-
Mobley ended a streaky night with 22 points as he battled bigs and forwards alike.
The 24-year-old forward countered a 1-5 start with two three-pointers and a pair of strong layups. He would end the night with eight makes on 18 tries, including four of eight three-pointers, as he continued to unlock his arsenal with the ball in his hands. Mobley would add eight rebounds, three assists, three steals and a blocked shot.
Should Mobley keep things consistent, the sky can be the limit for the All-NBA Second Team forward as he continues his ascent with Cleveland's own.
Jaylon Tyson: C-
Tyson earned a starting role for the Cavs on Wednesday, an honor he earned three times during his rookie season. While he started his night off with a bang off a long-range jumper, he would end the game with five points and two boards in about 20 minutes of play.
He would tip away a three-pointer from former Cavs guard Jordan Clarkson, but a few solid recoveries from Anunoby would leave his efforts in vain. The former Cal Golden Bear will have plenty of time to keep improving this season, but will need to get back to the drawing board to continue landing spots in the starting five.
Tyrese Proctor: C+
Proctor, a second-round selection in this year's draft, had his moments as a shooter as he logged 16 minutes in Wednesday's loss. He kept things interesting with a quick strike from the arc and a pull-up jumper from the elbow, but got everything but the finish on his other three shots.
The three-year Duke starter rounded things out with two assists, including a dime to Nance Jr. for a 3-pointer. Proctor may be an interesting watch if given room to grow as a scorer while becoming more consistent as a spot-up shooter in the meantime.
The Cavs will move on to face the Brooklyn Nets at 7:30 p.m. on Friday in the Barclays Center. The game will be broadcast on FanDuel Sports Network.