Three Cleveland Cavaliers weaknesses that need to be fixed immediately

The Cleveland Cavaliers are trying to salvage their 2025-2026 season after a rough 14-11 start, despite high aspirations to win the NBA title.

Over the last 10 games, the Cavaliers have gone 4-6, with a three-game losing streak sandwiched in. The team has been dealing with multiple injuries to the starting lineup and on the bench, which forced younger players to play more than expected.

Besides getting healthier, the Cavaliers have multiple areas where they need to improve as a team. Three specific ones could help them get into the conversation of getting back to the top spot in the Eastern Conference, going into the postseason.

Being more selective at the three-point line

Cleveland's three-point shooting has been more noticeable in the last couple of weeks, as the team has struggled to force up shots, including 24% and 25% in two of the previous three games. The Cavs are ranked 22nd from three-point range, hitting 34.3% of the time.

There are a few players who are allowed to put up the threes, including Jaylon Tyson, Sam Merrill, and Craig Porter Jr., who are all over 40% on the season, and Donovan Mitchell is a top-five offensive player in the NBA, so that he can shoot from there as well. It's all about being more selective and being okay with taking the easy two-point on the occasion.

Eliminating the large number of fouls

There are times when the Cavaliers will find themselves in foul trouble, which adds more headaches to head coach Kenny Atkinson as he tries to manage the injuries and keep players on the court. This season, Cleveland ranks 20th in fouls per game at 21.6.

This is where the players have to be smart about what they do, know what they are doing with their feet, and go after the ball, not the arm. Sometimes fouls are brutal to control, but they have to find a way to allow a shot or two if there are more available bodies on the court.

Improving at the free throw line

Easy points should consistently be scored at a higher rate, but this season, the Cavaliers are paying the price from the free throw line with low percentages on the team. They are ranked 25th in free throw percentage, made at 76.3%.

It's tough when guys like Lonzo Ball, Evan Mobley, and Craig Porter Jr. are playing significant minutes and shooting under 70% from the free-throw line. The Cavs have to continue to work on this aspect of the game and improve at the line, as that will break the gap between these close games they are losing.