NBA Superstar Fires Brutal Shot at Cavaliers' Darius Garland
Cleveland Cavaliers guard Darius Garland certainly enjoyed an impressive 2024-25 campaign, putting together what was probably the best individual season of his career.
Although a toe injury marred his playoff showing, he averaged 20.6 points and 6.7 assists over 30.7 minutes per game on 47.2/40.1/87.8 shooting splits during hte regular season, earning his second All-Star selection as a result.
However, many have wondered about Garland's fit alongside of Donovan Mitchell for one major reason: his defense.
Everyone knows Garland is not the best defender in the world, and Houston Rockets superstar Kevin Durant made that very clear during a recent appearance on the Mind the Game podcast with LeBron James and Steve Nash.
While Nash raved about Garland's skill, calling him an "amazing basketball player," Durant revealed the biggest problem with the 25-year-old.
"The defensive side of the ball is where people will attack him," Durant said. "If you want a chance to beat the Cleveland Cavaliers, you are going at Darius Garland most of the time on the defensive side. ... He's just small."
Garland's defensive deficiencies are obviously no secret, and it has even led to some wondering whether or not the Cavaliers would actually be better off without him. That's especially considering that Mitchell is not exactly an All-NBA-caliber defender himself at the other guard spot.
We will surely be hearing Garland's name floated in trade speculation all offseason, just like last summer. Whether or not Cleveland moves him is anyone's guess, but if the Cavs do aim to jettison Garland, his value may not be through the roof due to his lack of defensive chops.