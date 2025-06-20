How a Former Cleveland Cavaliers Coach Helped the Team Entering Offseason
Regardless of if you're a player or a coach, the NBA is a fraternity. Well, according to Cleveland Cavaliers insider Chris Fedor, that mentality played a huge part in the team hiring Jawad Williams as an assistant coach.
In a recent episode of Fedor's show, The Wine and Gold Talk Podcast, he revealed that former Cavaliers head coach Mike Brown, who coached two separate stints in Cleveland, vouched for Williams, helping the Northeastern Ohio native join Cavaliers head coach Kenny Atkinson's staff.
“Mike Brown, I’m told, gave the highest glowing recommendation of Jawad Williams,” Fedor revealed. “When Mike Brown is going to go to bat for a guy like Jawad, Kenny’s going to listen.”
Brown and Atkinson have a connection with one another after coaching together on the Golden State Warriors for several seasons. They formed a deep bond together that resulted in a championship in 2022. So when Brown vouched for Williams, who was on his staff as an assistant in Sacramento, Atkinson and the Cavaliers were more open to the suggestion and eventual hire.
Williams was born in Lakewood, Ohio, and had a stellar career at St. Edward High School. He then went on to play collegiate basketball at North Carolina and was even a member of the 2004-05 team that won the NCAA Championship.
Williams spent last season with the Sacramento Kings as an assistant coach and director of player development. Now in Cleveland, Williams will likely take on a similar role with a Cavaliers team that's young and still growing.
After the Williams hire the Cavaliers still have work to do to fill their remaining coaching vacancies. However, starting with hiring a Cleveland native who has experience both as a player and a coach will provide a much-needed perspective to Atkinson's staff.