Insider Gets Honest About Major Cavaliers Playoff Concern
The Cleveland Cavaliers have positioned themselves well for a deep playoff run by clinching the No. 1 seed in the Eastern Conference with a 64-win season.
Now they look to carry over the momentum of a historic campaign into the postseason. As special as the 2024-25 season has been, though, not everything is rainbows and butterflies for the wine and gold.
As Cavaliers Insider Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com pointed out, the Cavs defensive numbers have been on a steady decline since January. It's something that could serve as a critical roadblock to any championship aspirations they may have.
"Since January the Cavs are middle of the pack in defense, like right around middle of the pack" Fedor explained during an interview on 92.3 The Fan's Afternoon Drive on Friday. "That's an extended time, that's three months of basketball to not play to the standard that you hold yourself to.
"[Kenny Atkinson] said basically it's a mentality he wants the guys to have. All the players said it's a mentality that they need to have because they understand how important defense is. They understand how important defense is to winning championships. And they truly believe that that is something that is going to separate them in the playoffs."
To Fedor's point, the Cavaliers are 14th in the NBA in defensive rating since January 1 at a mark of 113.5. There are 12 playoff or play-in teams with better defensive ratings over that same span.
That list includes title contenders like the Boston Celtics and Oklahoma City Thunder, who rank fifth and first respectively.
In each of the previous two seasons, the Cavaliers were actually one of the better defensive teams in the NBA, ranking seventh overall in 2023-24, and first in 2022-23.
Under Atkinson's guidance, however, there's been a philosophical shift as Cleveland is instead heading into the playoffs with the top offense in basketball. Its offensive rating of 121.3 is nearly two points higher than the next-best team, Boston.
Considering that the team is still made up of the same core of players as those previous years, though, it's fair to reason that it can flip the switch on defense. Doing so may determine just how deep into the playoffs the Cavaliers will get in the coming months.