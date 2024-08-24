Isaac Okoro's Future With Cleveland Cavaliers Uncertain In Latest Update
The Cleveland Cavaliers have given out contract extensions to Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen this offseason. However, they've yet to come to terms with restricted free agent Isaac Okoro.
With Training camp just around the corner, Okoro's chances of returning to the Cavs are apparently dwindling with every day that passes.
Sam Amico of Hoops Wire reported on Saturday morning that "The Cavaliers have made some offers to Isaac Okoro, a restricted free agent. But Okoro's camp has turned them away. So the Cavs are fully expected to try to trade Okoro before training camp tips off in October."
"That doesn't mean they will. It doesn't even mean they're determined to do so. But it does mean they will explore the idea. Or in the case of the Cavaliers, revisit the idea — as they've already had a few sign-and-trade discussions, sources confirmed to Hoops Wire."
The possibility that Cleveland could look to move Okoro has become a key talking point over the last few days.
ESPN's Brian Windhorst gave an update on the situation on Friday and also revealed that there has been limited communication between the Cavs and Okoro's camp so far.
"I think there’s only been a little bit of talking back and forth. I’m sure it will increase as we get closer to camp," said Windhorst. "I think the Cavs are realizing that all the money is spent out there. Okoro has the option of taking his qualifying offer. I am told the Cavs made a multiyear offer, whatever that’s worth.”
Okoro has been a key reserve for the Cavaliers over the last four seasons. Last year, he averaged 9.4 points, 3.0 rebounds, and 1.9 assists while shooting 49 percent from the floor and 39 percent from behind the arc.
Ice was also one of Cleveland's best perimter defenders and proved to be one of the best defenders in the game.
However, Cavs already have numerous wing-guard combos who could fill in for Okoro if he were to be traded. Caris LeVert could see an even bigger role off the bench and Cleveland's first round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft, Jaylon Tyson, has the potential to be a great scoring player off the bench.
The Okoro contract situation is certainly something to keep an eye on as the offseason comes to an end.