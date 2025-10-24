Jarrett Allen's poor showing vs Knicks was a central topic in team film session
The Cavaliers opened up their season in New York on Wednesday vs. the Knicks. The Knicks held a big halftime lead, but Cleveland got back in the game in the third quarter with a strong showing from Donovan Mitchell, who poured in 21. New York eventually pulled away with OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson leading the way for the Knicks, and winning the game 119-111.
For Cleveland, they saw great performances from Donovan Mitchell (31 points), Evan Mobley (22), and Sam Merril (19, 5 threes).
One guy who did not make the impact expected of him was Jarrett Allen. Last season, Allen averaged 13.5 points and 9.7 rebounds per game. On Wednesday, Allen logged just four points and four rebounds in 28 minutes played. Those rebounds were a game-changer as New York outrebounded Cleveland 48-32.
While you go through a long season in the NBA, every game will not be your best showing, so there could be a sense to ignore it and move on. That was not the case for Cleveland, though, as head coach Kenny Atkinson said it was one of the main things the team went over in the film session.
“That wasn’t the Jarrett Allen we all know,” Atkinson said after their Thursday practice, per Chris Fedor of cleveland.com
“That was more on us not seeking him out. But conversely, he can’t get four rebounds. I was really bummed about that. Can’t be like that.”
Atkinson praised Allen for how consistent he is when the Cavs get the ball to him in good spots down low. Last year, Allen had the highest field goal percentage of his career and the NBA's highest at 70.6% from the floor.
“He is our rim thrust. He is our tight end over the middle. If we’re not piercing that defense with his thrust to the rim, that’s not good. We have to get to the rim.” Atkinson also exclaimed.
Without Garland running the point, and with Mitchell and Mobley now running the offense, they will have to find a way to get the ball to Allen more often and in better positions. It was just the first game of the season, though, and with the injuries hurting the Cavs, Allen will need to find his place in the offense. Also in the rebound category with Max Strus being out and De’Andre Hunter still being questionable, Allen has to step up in the eight rebound hole they leave.
The Cavs stay in New York tonight, facing off against Allen’s old team, the Brooklyn Nets, at 7:30.