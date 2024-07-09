Jaylon Tyson On Playing Different Positions, Cleveland Cavaliers News
The Cleveland Cavaliers' first-round pick from the 2024 NBA Draft has plenty of potential to be an offensive threat next season. Now, the team needs to figure out where Jaylon Tyson's best spot on offense is.
Tyson has already had the opportunity to play in multiple positions in practice leading up to summer league.
“That I can be a three-and-D, that I can fit into any role,” said Tyson. “They put me at point [guard], they’ve got me playing a little bit of point. I play point, I play guard, I play wing. Just showing that I can fit in multiple ways and show the front office and the coaching staff how I can fit in with the team coming in when it comes up to training camp.”
Versatility is important, especially for young players, to help them find the best role on the team and get minutes. It’s great to see that Tyson has received an opportunity to showcase that adaptability on the floor.
Still, the incoming rookie did reveal where he feels the most comfortable on the floor as he gets ready to make his summer league debut.
“Right now, just in these last two days, I felt playing comfortable playing with [Craig Porter Jr.]. So like being a two, combo, kind of if I wanted to bring the ball up or he being the ball up. Kind of playing that just playing off him. So, that’s my most comfortable spot right now. I’ve been shooting the ball really good, so continue to do that. Just continue to learn with my teammates.”
There’s still a long way to go before training camp and we get to see what Tyson’s role is on Cleveland’s roster. But for now, it’s good to see that he’s comfortable being a playmaker because the Cavs will need more of that off the bench next year.