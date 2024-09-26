Former NBA Champion Offers Blunt Take On Cavaliers' Donovan Mitchell
Cleveland Cavaliers star Donovan Mitchell is unquestionably a terrific player, but where does he genuinely rank among the NBA's elite?
Former NBA champion Kendrick Perkins has provided his thoughts on the situation, and Cavaliers fans may not be too happy with his take.
"You have to take that leap before we start putting guys in certain conversations," Perkins said on ESPN. "And I don't feel like Donovan Mitchell is on the top 10 conversation right now. I definitely don't have him in my top 10."
Perkins also questioned whether or not Mitchell can be the best player on a championship team.
"I want to ask this question: is he a 1A?" Perkins asked. "Can he take a team to the promised land?"
While Perkins acknowledged that he loves Mitchell's game, he clearly does not see him as someone who can legitimately guide a team to a title. At least not as the top option.
Mitchell is certainly Cleveland's top guy at the moment, with Darius Garland serving as the No. 2 and Evan Mobley probably being the third banana.
The 27-year-old is coming off of a 2023-24 campaign in which he played 55 games and averaged 26.6 points, 6.1 assists, 5.1 rebounds and 1.8 assists over 35.3 minutes a night on 46.2/36.8/86.5 shooting splits.
The Cavs initially acquired Mitchell in a blockbuster trade with the Utah Jazz in September 2022. He registered a career-high 28.3 points per game in his debut season with the Cavaliers.
Mitchell has made five straight All-Star appearances, but he has never made it past the second round of the playoffs.