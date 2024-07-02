Kenny Atkinson Believes Cavaliers ‘Have Enough’ To Take Next Step
The Cleveland Cavaliers have been silent since NBA free agency began on Sunday evening. Much of their offseason needs involve players already on the roster, such as agreeing to extensions with Donovan Mitchell and Evan Mobley.
However, another reason for this lack of moves around the Cavs may be how the organization currently views its roster.
On Monday afternoon, Kenny Atkinson was officially introduced as Cleveland’s next coach.
Atkinson touched on the current state of the Cavs and the current roster they had. He doesn't believe that Cleveland needs to make any dramatic moves this offseason to have a winning team. Instead, the team needs to focus on the continued development of their own players.
“What’s great about this situation is the roster that’s in place, there’s enough,” said Atkinson. “There’s enough to take that next step. No doubt about it.”
No one is going to deny that the Cavaliers have a talented roster.
Atkinson routinely talked about how Mitchell is a top-15 player in the NBA and that Mobley is on his way to joining that list. Darius Garland is a former All-Star, and he still has the potential to get back to that level. Mobley continues to evolve before our eyes. Jarrett Allen was also playing like the best center last year.
There are core pieces are there, but questions about the supporting cast and their fits can certainly be asked.
When looking at this roster, there are still some holes that have been exposed in the last two postseasons. Those are specifically their lack of wing depth and not having a true backup big off the bench.
These are still areas that the Cavs need to address this offseason to solidify themselves as contenders.