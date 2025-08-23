Kenny Atkinson Confident in Cavaliers’ Rising Young Player
It seems like there's one young rotational player in the mix for the Cleveland Cavaliers who has a big fan in head coach Kenny Atkinson on what he could bring to this group heading into next season, and that's second-year guard Jaylon Tyson.
Tyson, the Cavaliers' first round pick in the 2024 NBA Draft, has been on the rise throughout this offseason following a productive summer league in Las Vegas, as he enters what will be his second year pro with Cleveland in a potentially heightened role– especially with a few rotational minutes freed up amid the departures of Isaac Okoro and Ty Jerome.
And in the eyes of Coach Atkinson, he appears to be "high" on what the second-year guard can bring to the table, according to Cleveland.com’s Terry Pluto.
“Jaylon Tyson is a guy that I know Kenny Atkinson is high on,” Pluto said on the Terry's Talkin' podcast.
Especially as the Cavaliers have some pending questions on what their depth could hold across the 2025-26 campaign, the rise for Tyson comes at a convenient time.
Last season, Tyson remained a contributor in a limited fashion, taking the floor for 47 games to average 3.6 points, 2.0 rebounds, and 0.9 assists, shooting 43.0% from the field and 34.0% from three in just under 10 minutes a night.
However, he proved during the Las Vegas Summer League that he's certainly worthy of that expanded opportunity in his second season.
Tyson proved his worth across the board through three contests to average 19.7 points, 6.0 rebounds, and 6.7 assists a night, showing that there may be some uncovered scoring potential, the prowess to be a secondary playmaker in the offense, and his ability to be a versatile lineup fit with his off-ball skillset.
Of course, there is a vast difference between what we see out of the Summer League and what'll be in store for the regular season just over two months away. But if Tyson can translate even some of what we saw during his time out West, he'll be a huge asset for Cleveland's hopeful run towards the top of the conference once again.
