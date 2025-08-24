Larry Nance Jr. Shares Why He Signed With Cavaliers In Free Agency
The Cleveland Cavaliers didn’t make any blockbuster moves during the NBA offseason. However, they did make a few moves that should help make their roster more balanced and well-rounded.
One of those moves was signing Larry Nance Jr. to a deal for next season.
Nance is coming off a solid season with the Atlanta Hawks, averaging 8.5 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 1.6 assists while shooting 51.6 percent from the floor and 44.7 percent from behind the arc.
It’s not surprising the Cavaliers were interested in the 32-year-old, but with a solid season such as the one he just had, it’s a little shocking Nance was willing to sign a veteran’s minimum when he’s clearly still a productive player.
Nance recently appeared on The Hoop Collective podcast with Brian Windhorst and explained why he chose to sign with the Cavaliers, and it doesn’t entirely have to do with just basketball.
“I was hearing from just a bunch of my friends in the league, like ‘Hey, what’s going on? We could use somebody like you.’ Stuff like that. But for me, it was just a multi-faceted decision: Obviously, my wife and I have two kids; four and one [years old], we ideally would have wanted to raise them kind of on the East and near my parents, so it’s easy for them to see them, my brother and sister are here as well, and then role comes into play. It was hard not to watch the past few years with the Cavs being in the playoffs," said Nance.
“Being a Cavs fan, I’ve said it time and time again, when I’m on different teams, I would love for the Cavs to go 80-2, just lose against whoever I’m playing for at the time. So, watching the past few years of the Cavs in the playoffs, it was hard not to kind of look at what I do and go, like, man, it seems like a pretty good puzzle piece fit here, and it’s felt that way since I got here.”
Of course, this will be Nance’s second stint with the franchise, as he was part of the 2018 team that reached the Finals and also spent the next few seasons on Cleveland’s rebuilding team until he was traded in 2022.
For Nance to come home, a place he grew up and a city he can raise his kids in, and have a chance to compete for a championship again, makes it a no-brainer for him to sign here.
