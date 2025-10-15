Larry Nance Jr. sounds off on Cleveland Cavaliers unveiling throwback uniforms
Cleveland Cavaliers fans were pumped to hear that the news of one of their favorite uniform combos was coming back to make an appearance in the 2025-2026 season.
The team announced that they would be bringing back the navy blue, wine, and gold uniforms to help celebrate the team's 55th season. These were the jerseys that the team wore from 2003 through 2010 as their main uniforms.
Fans will have a chance to see the uniforms for the first time on November 5 as the Cavaliers take on the Philadelphia 76ers at Rocket Arena. They will also have the following home games, where they will showcase the uniforms.
- Saturday, November 8, vs. Chicago Bulls
- Wednesday, November 19, vs. Houston Rockets
- Sunday, November 30, vs. Boston Celtics
- Saturday, December 6, vs. Golden State Warriors
- Friday, January 2, vs. Denver Nuggets
- Wednesday, January 28, vs. Los Angeles Lakers
- Sunday, March 8, vs. Boston Celtics
- Friday, March 27, vs. Miami Heat
The home jerseys from that era aren't the only ones being worn. Cleveland will also have the road combo uniforms that will be worn three times throughout the season, including their Christmas Day game against the New York Knicks.
- Monday, November 24, at Toronto Raptors
- Thursday, December 25, at New York Knicks
- Wednesday, March 11, at Orlando Magic
Cavaliers fans might be excited, but so is forward Larry Nance Jr.
While appearing on the BIGPLAY Sports Network's "The BIG Factor," he also shared how he is looking forward to it as it brings back joyful memories of the past.
"That was my favorite jersey growing up. I think it was a lot of people's. Growing up as Cavs fans, like there are certain jerseys that just come with good memories. For me, my first stint here I got to wear the old black, orange, and blue. The blue ones... I hope so, I really do."
From 2003 through 2010 was a significant era for the Cavaliers, marking the beginning of the LeBron James era that helped put Cleveland on the map as a legit basketball city. Although they never won during that stretch, it set the stage for them to eventually win their only title in 2016, with James and Kyrie Irving leading the way.
Nance was part of that Cavaliers team in the 2017-2018 season, which was the last time the team made the NBA Finals with James. After the season, James signed with the Los Angeles Lakers, while Nance stayed another three seasons in Cleveland and has now returned after four seasons away.
The jerseys should inspire the Cavaliers to make another run at the NBA Finals and win the title for the second time ever.