LOOK: Cavaliers Tease New City Edition Uniform
Last month, the NBA announced that it would be celebrating its fifth annual NBA Jersey Day on Monday, October 21 to help usher in the 2024-25 NBA season.
And on Monday, the Cleveland Cavaliers commemorated the occasion by previewing a potential future uniform.
The team posted a few photos of a potential new City Edition jersey on social media ahead of their regular season opener on Wednesday.
This potential City Edition uniform features a handful of nods to the city of Cleveland. A large script "The Land," which was also on last season's City Edition uniform, appears to be front and center on the chest of the jersey. The nickname "The Land," the state of Ohio and Cleveland's "216" area code are also featured on the siding pattern of the uniform.
Additionally, based on these three photos, it looks like Cleveland's potential new City Edition uniform hearkens back to a pair of specialty uniforms from the past few years.
The Cavaliers' 2022-23 City Edition uniform, which was inspired by the Cleveland Metroparks, featured a similar light blue color and "The Land" in a large script. Also, Cleveland's 2018-19 Earned uniform, which was inspired by Lake Erie, employed a comparable powder blue, navy, and white color palette.
Last season's Cavaliers City Edition uniform featured the team colors of wine and gold, and took on a look inspired by Cleveland's Playhouse Square. The team also had an alternate court design to match the uniform.
If the photos the Cavaliers posted on Monday indeed preview the team's new City Edition uniform, fans will likely wonder if the uniform will have an accompanying alternate court design as well.