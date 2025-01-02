Los Angeles Lakers Head Coach Gives Cavaliers Ultimate Compliment
The Los Angeles Lakers became the latest team to lose to the Cleveland Cavaliers. They're far from the only ones who've struggled against the Wine and Gold, as they now hold an NBA-best record of 29-4.
Tuesday's 122-110 loss isn't the first time the Lakers have struggled against the Cavaliers. Cleveland defeated Los Angeles 134-110 back on October 30 and now have swept the season series.
Since the beginning of the season, the Cavaliers have looked unstoppable at times, which JJ Redick has noticed.
The Lakers head coach explained after the game just how difficult it is to beat a team such as the Cavs.
"I really believe this: against teams as good as Cleveland, you have to play close to perfect basketball. They're not going to let you beat them. They're not going to beat themselves. They really believe in what they're doing," said Redick during his postgame interview.
Of course, Redick was reflecting on his Lakers team and where they fell short in this matchup. However, he also complimented the Cavaliers on their level of play.
These comments should also hold extra weight coming from someone such as Redick. He's a future Hall of Famer based on his playing career and is regarded as one of the brightest basketball minds across the sport. He knows what he's talking about.
While the Cavaliers may not be getting the national attention they deserve, statements and observations like this one prove that this Cleveland team is not like the ones of the past.
They're true Finals contenders and should be treated as such by their competitors.