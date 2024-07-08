Luke Travers Reveals NBA Aspiration, Cleveland Cavaliers News
Luke Travers was drafted in the second round of the 2022 NBA Draft by the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, he has yet to make his debut as the Australian native has played in the NBL (National Basketball League) since he was drafted and for the last five seasons.
Even though Travers hasn’t played in an NBA regular season game yet, he’s joined the Cavs summer league team for the last two seasons and is back in the United States for a third.
Travers revealed his NBA aspirations during the summer league’s first media availability on Monday afternoon.
“The same thing I kind of show every year. Just going to go out there and play as hard as I can and do the little things,” said Travers. “Obviously, the goal for me is to be a good role player in the NBA.”
The 22-year-old already has a plan for how he intends to stand out. That strategy is just making all the hustle plays and doing all the little things well.
“I’m just trying to show that I can do that. Whether it's summer league, whether it's in the NBA, it kinda doesn’t matter. I’m going to go out there and do the little things, rebound, push the pace, make the extra pass, that kind of thing. Just continuing to show that as much as possible.”
Travers averaged 12.0 points, 7.6 rebounds, and 1.9 assists last season in the NBL. Last year, when the Cavaliers won the summer mile championship, Travers averaged 7.0 points while shooting 48 percent from the floor.
This goal could come to fruition sooner than expected, given Cleveland’s current roster needs. The Wine and Gold are in need of another forward off the bench and he has the skillset to potentially fill that hole.