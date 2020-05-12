AllCavs
Every Sports Illustrated cover of Michael Jordan in one spot

Sam Amico

No athlete has been on the cover of Sports Illustrated more than ... drumroll, please ... Michael Jordan.

And right now, thanks to "The Last Dance" documentary, there may not be a bigger name in all of sports. Considering Jordan is 57 years old and won his last NBA championship 22 years ago, that's wildly impressive.

Jordan the Brand has taken over again, a man who many feel is not only the greatest basketball player ever, but perhaps the most dominant athlete in his/her sport of the last, oh, 50 years.

Fifty also happens to be the number of covers that Jordan adorned. The ever-popular website HoopsHype.com posted all 50 in an quick and easy slide show that can be viewed at this link.

Meanwhile, you can check out every SI story ever written about Jordan right here.

Below are a few of the SI Jordan covers. Again, check out the rest at the link directly below:

