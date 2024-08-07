NBA Analyst Reveals This One Concern For Cavaliers' Jaylon Tyson
Jaylon Tyson represents the only new addition to the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster thus far this offseason, as the Cavaliers selected him with the 20th overall pick of the NBA Draft.
Tyson is expected to fill a clear need for the Cavaliers: a lengthy wing defender who can also consistently put the ball in the cup.
At least that's what Cleveland is hoping.
While Tyson looked largely impressive in Summer League action, it remains to be seen just how much of a role he will undertake next season. He is just a rookie, after all, so he may not receive significant minutes. Particularly not early on.
Bleacher Report's Dan Favale has also revealed one potential area of concern for Tyson: whether or not he will be able to adapt to an auxiliary role.
Tyson had a rather high usage rate of 30.1 percent at California this past season, which was well above his high of 19.1 percent over his first two collegiate seasons (he transferred from Texas Tech following the 2022-23 campaign).
To be fair to Tyson, this line of thinking can apply to almost any first-year NBA player.
Typically, first-round draft picks were one of the top scorers on their respective NCAA squads. For example, Purdue standout and new Memphis Grizzlies center Zach Edey registered a 33.4 percent usage rate during his final collegiate campaign.
That being said, wondering whether or not Tyson can adapt to a subsidiary role is a legitimate question, especially for someone who handles the ball as often as Tyson.
Given the amount of talent on the Cavaliers, Tyson will likely learn sooner rather than later that he isn't in college anymore.