NBA Insider Believes Cavaliers Should Explore Trading Key Player
The NBA trade deadline is fast approaching, and all eyes will be on the Cleveland Cavaliers to see what direction they take.
Do they have enough on their current roster to win it all, or will Koby Altman actively make trades?
Brian Windhorst, NBA insider for ESPN, believes the Cavaliers need to at least think about packing a specific player and a future draft pick to make an upgrade.
"If they are going to think about doing something here, and I think they have to at least have to start having the conversation because if they really think they can [win] this year and there's an opportunity, they deserve the right to explore ... but if you're looking for something, you look at Caris LeVert,"
"I think you have to at least see what you might be able to get for Caris LeVert and your 2031 first-round pick ... Caris LeVert and a 2031 pick is a basis you could have a lot of trade conversations of ... I think they have to at least consider it."
It's important to note here that Windhorst repeatedly says throughout the show that he is not urging the Cavaliers to make a trade or that they must add to the roster to make a Finals run.
Instead, he mentions that the Cavaliers' window of contention is opening, and they should at least explore the idea of trading LeVert, given Cleveland's salary cap situation, LeVert's contract status, and his current value.
Windhorst also suggests that Cleveland's chemistry must be a factor in determining whether a trade is worth making.
Cleveland's front office should be open to any deal leading up to the deadline. You never know what another team is going to offer until you pick up the phone.
This openness doesn't mean they have to make a trade, but the Cavaliers should at least be listing to offers that come in for LeVert or another role player.