NBA Insider Drops Major Update On Potential Cavaliers Trade
The Cleveland Cavaliers haven't made any notable additions outside of rookie Jaylon Tyson this offseason, and it's looking more and more like they will end up standing pat.
The one avenue the Cavaliers have up their sleeve is a potential sign-and-trade involving Isaac Okoro, who is a restricted free agent.
There have been rumors that Cleveland could sign-and-trade Okoro to the Brooklyn Nets for Dorian Finney-Smith, but an NBA insider has thrown a wet blanket on that possibility.
During the most recent episode of the Ball Don't Lie podcast, Jake Fischer of Yahoo Sports said that such a move involving Okoro does not seem likely.
"I just don’t think [a sign-and-trade] can even happen right now after the salary stuff has all shifted out," Fischer said. "I don’t think Brooklyn has the room to make that happen. And bringing back Dorian’s like $14 million would be challenging for that first apron stuff that we’re talking about with Cleveland in general."
Fischer adds that Okoro may ultimately accept the Cavs' qualifying offer, which would represent a one-year, $11.8 million deal.
Okoro has generated very little interest on the open market and does not appear to have a whole lot of trade value. Plus, as Fischer said, any potential trade becomes complicated due to the financials, especially at this stage of the offseason.
The Cavaliers selected Okoro with the fifth pick of the 2020 NBA Draft, and while he has forged out a significant role in their rotation, he has been a disappointment overall. Okoro is a fine defender, but his lack of offensive development has certainly been discouraging.