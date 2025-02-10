NBA Insider Reveals Cleveland Cavaliers' Next Likely Move
The Cleveland Cavaliers made a big move ahead of the trade deadline by acquiring forward De'Andre Hunter. However, they traded away two players and only got back one.
That has left an open roster spot that the Cavaliers are expected to fill at some point in the near future.
Kenny Atkinson and his team are currently the second-best team in the NBA by record at 42-10. Adding a little bit more depth for the second half of the season would be a wise decision.
With that being said, one NBA insider has revealed what Cleveland is likely to try and do.
Sam Amico of HoopsWire has reported that the Cavaliers are looking to add another big man to their roster.
"League sources have told Hoops Wire that adding another big is on the Cavs’ to-do list," Amico reported. "Since the trade deadline has come and gone, that option is out. The Cavs’ lone option is to sign someone."
Not only does Cleveland want to add another big, by rule they have to sign someone. They have just 13 players on their roster currently. The NBA requires at least 14 players on a roster, but the league does allow teams who make trades some time to find that 14th player.
Who are some of the bigs that the Cavaliers could consider? Moses Brown, Frank Kaminsky, Robin Lopez, Robert Covington, and Darius Bazley are just a few of them. Keita Bates-Diop could be another option.
There are many other players who could also be signed by Cleveland to fill out the roster spot needed.
It will be interesting to see what the Cavaliers choose to do. A move will be coming at some point in the near future. For now, fans should expect another big man to be added to the roster if Amico's sources end up being right.