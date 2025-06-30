NBA Insider Reveals Honesty About Cavaliers, LeBron James Trade Rumors
Although LeBron James opted into his $52.6 million contract with the Los Angeles Lakers, many think that all signs are pointing to James coming home to join the Cleveland Cavaliers. However, according to ESPN NBA insider Brian Windhorst, fans might not want to be breaking out their Wine and Gold No. 23 jerseys just yet.
"in 2025, trading a player who makes $53 million… is extremely complicated, especially if you’re a contending team, which is what he would probably want,” Windhorst said. “So, I would say right now, that’s an interesting development that I’m not sure will actually lead to any change.”
At this point in his career, James could be taking things on a season-by-season basis, always looking to find the best-possible way to contend for a title.
However, in a recent statement by James's agent Rich Paul, the future Hall-of-Famer seems to understand that the Lakers are in the midst of retooling behind co-star Luka Doncic. But according to Windhorst, the Lakers have to know that James's patience won't last forever, especially with James holding all the cards.
“The Lakers don’t have any control,” Windhorst emphasized. “They can only receive his notification of the player option. If he wants to be traded, he can communicate that. He hasn’t done that.”
So, while the Lakers retool and look for reliable big man depth, everyone is holding their breath on what James will do next. While that might make some hope that James returns to Cleveland for one more ride, it doesn't seem like a foregone conclusion that a reunion will happen this summer or any time soon.