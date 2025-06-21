Cavs Insider

NBA Insider Reveals Latest on Cavaliers' Isaac Okoro Trade Rumors

Could the Cleveland Cavaliers look to make a trade surrounding Isaac Okoro soon?

Mar 30, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Cavaliers forward Isaac Okoro (35) celebrates after hitting a three point basket during the second half against the Los Angeles Clippers at Rocket Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ken Blaze-Imagn Images
Heading into this summer, one name on the Cleveland Cavaliers' roster to pop up across a few initial trade rumors at the start of the offseason was Isaac Okoro.

Okoro, the Cavaliers' five-year wing making over $11 million annually across the next two seasons, could be a part of Cleveland's cost-cutting measures this offseason, as this roster will be primed to enter the second apron going into the 2025-26 campaign, and shedding Okoro's seven-figure salary could be a great way to work around the edges of those restrictions.

However, according to ESPN insider Brian Windhorst, a trade involving Okoro might not be in play for the near future.

"There's definitely been some conversations involving Dean Wade and Isaac Okoro," "To be honest with you, I don't see a team right now that would be itching to take Isaac Okoro. Maybe if a team misses out here in the draft or free agencty, and is looking for a defensive-based wing, that could become more interesting, and that could play itself out in the next week... But, I'm not sure he's going to be a team's number-one options to trade for."

