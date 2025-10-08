NBA teams reportedly eyeing trade for Cleveland Cavaliers All-Star player
Last season, Jarrett Allen played all 82 games for the Cleveland Cavaliers. The team won 64 games, which was the 2nd most they've ever achieved in a season.
Allen averaged 14 points last season along with 10 rebounds and a block. Once the team reached the NBA Playoffs, he played every game for them as well, which was an improvement from the 2024 postseason.
But according to a recent article from Sports Illustrated's Chris Mannix, there have been teams in the league looking at a move for Allen.
Why would teams be looking to make a trade for Jarrett Allen?
With their being some more expectations for Evan Mobley after his $224 Million contract he signed, the future is to have him playing at center in the near future.
Allen is also a durable player. He hasn't missed more than 15 games in each of his last three seasons in Cleveland while he also had his first All-Star appearance with the team.
Kenny Atkinson recently said that he has the Center on a rest plan as he wants to take better care of the players before the playoffs after we saw an injury to point guard Darius Garland. That injury now has him out for the first few weeks of the regular season.
If the Cavs were to shop Allen, they would surely be looking for a wing or somebody to take Mobley's place at power forward.
Teams That Could Make an Offer
Which team has one of the worst depths at center? That is the Charlotte Hornets.
The Hornets could use a lob threat who can also bring down a rebound for a player like LaMelo Ball who puts up a lot of shots when he is healthy. Charlotte would have the cap space for the contract that he brings as well.
Cleveland would more than likely look for some draft capital and a player like Miles Bridges with some young talent could get that done
Although not too long ago the teams were bitter rivals, the Golden State Warriors could be serious contenders in a trade.
They have a wing who had been after a move all offseason, but now he just got a new contract. Jonathan Kuminga with a draft pick or two may be just enough for the Cavs to hop on that trade to help both teams.
The Warriors biggest flaw in the team right now is the lack of a big man. They picked up a 39-year-old Al Horford this offseason, but is that enough for Steph Curry and the Warriors?
What Stops a Potential Trade?
If Allen and Mobley make things work by the deadline similar to last season, then one would expect that Cavs President of Basketball Operations Koby Altman more than likely would not make a move.