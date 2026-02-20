Where to Watch the Cleveland Cavaliers vs. Charlotte Hornets Game Tonight: Time, Streaming, Breakdown

Last night, the Brooklyn Nets caused no trouble for the Cleveland Cavaliers. There was never a lead change or a tie game for the Nets. It was complete domination.

Cleveland won the game 112-84 and are now 35-21 and on their longest win streak of the season with a sixth win in a row. With the Knicks losing last night, they are tied with the Cavaliers for third in the East.

Tonight starts a run of what could be some tough matchups, despite having the 26th hardest remaining schedule, they will still have to take on a big stretch of challenges at the end of the month into March. The Hornets start this string of games.

Charlotte still has a lot they can do to beat the Cavaliers, they have some exceptional shooters in Kon Kneuppel, Brandon Miller, and LaMelo Ball.

The Hornets have multiple players out serving suspensions right now for a massive fight that broke out in a game between the Pistons and Hornets before the All-Star Break. They will be without Miles Bridges and Moussa Diabate who were regular starters for the team.

One of the big questions that the Cavaliers need to work on before the playoffs come is the minutes and the lineup rotations. With the playoffs approaching, making a more long term decision could be valuable.

James Harden has also once again solidified himself as a great partner to Mitchell. Coming into his fifth game with the Cavs, he is averaging 18 points and eight assists. His pick and roll play has also made Jarrett Allen look like his former All-Star self.

Where to watch the Cavaliers at Hornets game?

Channel: FanDuel Sports Network Ohio

Time: 7:00 p.m.

Injury Report

Hornets: Coby White (calf) is game time decision. Liam McNeely (ankle) is game time decision.

Cavs: Max Strus (foot) is out.

Projected Starting Lineups

Cavs

Donovan Mitchell

James Harden

Dean Wade

Evan Mobley

Jarrett Allen

Hornets

LaMelo Ball

Kon Kneuppel

Brandon Miller

Grant Wiliams

Ryan Kalkbrenner

Cavs at Hornets predictions, odds, best bets

Odds: Cavaliers -6

O/U: 230.5

Best Bet: Harden over 33.5 PTS+REB+AST. (-110)

Cavaliers 123, Hornets 115 : After this game tonight, five of their next eight games are against teams above them in the league. Keeping the momentum up with a win tonight is a must.

The pick and roll is great, but finding the offense off the bench is a must need. In the fourth quarter last night with none of the starters in the game, the Cavs scored 10 points in the fourth. Finding other ways to score when Allen and Mobley are not on the court for pick and rolls is a big need before these tough matchups.

Cavaliers 2025-2026 Schedule

Sunday, Feb. 22 @ Oklahoma City

Tuesday, Feb. 24 vs. New York