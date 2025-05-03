13-Year NBA Veteran Explains Why Cavaliers Will Beat Pacers
The Cleveland Cavaliers are the No. 1 team in the Eastern Conference for a reason, and with a historic offensive rating in the first round, they are clicking on all cylinders. The Cavs also had the second-best defensive rating. Now, one could certainly argue that this team didn't face a stiff opponent as the Miami Heat really had no business being in the playoffs, but the Atlanta Hawks wouldn't have had a much better experience either.
That said, the Indiana Pacers took down the Milwaukee Bucks, a more entertaining series, and they will be the Cavs' second-round opponent. Cleveland has opened up as a massive favorite to win the series, and it is easy to understand why. With tip in the first game set for Sunday evening, fans will soon get a chance to see these exciting sides take the court.
That said, Quentin Richardson, who was a long-time NBA player and a star in his own right, joined the Pat McAfee Show and discussed the series. He has the Cavaliers winning it if he had to pick, and he broke down why he feels they are such a strong favorite despite the similar record between the two sides over the last several months.
Richardson, who spent most of his career with the Knicks and Clippers, doesn't really have any skin in the game, but playing in the league for more than a decade certainly gives him some credentials on the topic. His opinion would join the bulk of people taking the Cavaliers to come out on top.
Entering the series at full strength, the Cavaliers will have a much tougher test, facing a side that has shooting, speed and length. Cleveland matches up well with Indiana though and should have the size to combat Pascal Siakam and Myles Turner. Nonetheless, let's hope Richardson's prediction is right, and the Cavs come out on top and advance to the Eastern Conference Finals.