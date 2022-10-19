Skip to main content

REPORT: Caris LeVert Earns Starting Small Forward Position

LeVert started three preseason games at small forward for the Cavaliers
When the Cleveland Cavaliers announced their starting lineup for their season-opener against the Toronto Raptors Wednesday evening, Caris LeVert was penciled in as the starting small forward. 

The news was first reported by Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor. 

LeVert joins Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley and Jarrett Allen in the starting five. LeVert started three of the Cavs’ four preseason games and scored 15 points in 27 minutes in the finale against the Magic.

The news means that Isaac Okoro, Cedi Osman and Dean Wade will come off the bench for the Cavs. 

In making the decision, Cavs' head coach J.B. Bickerstaff likely took into account the team's rotations and parings coming off the bench. Bickerstaff has been clear that he wanted to keep three of his top six rotational players on the floor at all times. 

LeVert provides an offensive spark in the starting lineup and his quickness and athleticism can allow for mismatches as defenses focus on Donovan Mitchell, Darius Garland and Evan Mobley. 

Over the offseason, LeVert had refined his diet and recommitted his training regimen, opting for a more Keto-friendly diet. He admitted to being as healthy as he's been in more than two years and many of LeVert's teammates have said he's been impressive in preseason and training camp. 

While Bickerstaff has been noncommittal in naming a starting small forward, including in his pregame remarks before Wednesday night's game against the raptors, Fedor's report also indicated that LeVert will have the spot for the "foreseeable future."

LeVert officially makes his regular season debut in the starting lineup tonight when the Cavs take on the Raptors from Scotiabank Arena. 

