REPORT: Cavaliers Keep Sharpshooter With New Deal Before Free Agency
With days to go until the start of NBA free agency, the Cleveland Cavaliers made sure one of their top roleplayers wouldn't be able to walk.
According to ESPN's Shams Charania, Cleveland has re-signed sharpshooter Sam Merrill to a four-year, $38 million contract to keep Merrill from testing the waters of unrestricted free agency. This move comes hours after Cleveland acquired Lonzo Ball from the Chicago Bulls and further cements the Cavalier's desire to contend in a wide-open Eastern Conference next season.
After arriving in Cleveland on a 10-day contract in 2023, Merrill quickly proved his value and earned a guaranteed multiyear deal. That contract was soon going to expire but the 29-year-old sharpshooter is coming off the most productive season of his career, making it a no-brainer for the Cavaliers to sign Merrill long term.
Known affectionately as “Money Merrill,” the 29-year-old guard proved he could do more than just shoot. He connected on 37.2% of his 5.2 three-point attempts per game, showing consistency from deep and building on his 40% shooting clip from the previous year. But it was his noticeable growth on defense that earned the respect of both teammates and head coach Kenny Atkinson.
In Atkinson’s up-tempo, perimeter-oriented system, Merrill's off-ball movement, deep shooting range, and improved defensive awareness made him a natural fit, especially alongside fellow sharpshooter Max Strus. His shooting gravity stretches defenses and opens up space in a system built around pace and spacing.
Now, with salary cap pressure from the looming second apron, Cleveland's ability to retain and maximize players like Merrill becomes even more important. By investing in a player they developed internally, the Cavaliers are doubling down on continuity and on a skill set that’s tough to replace.