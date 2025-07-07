REPORT: Cavaliers Not Among Teams Pursuing 3-Time All-Star
The Phoenix Suns are in the midst of retooling their roster and some Cleveland Cavaliers fans were hoping they'd land three-time All-Star shooting guard Bradley Beal, who is working on a buyout with the Suns, in the fallout.
Unfortunately, based on reporting from The Athletic's Fred Katz, the Cavaliers aren't on Beal's radar once he's no longer with the Suns. Instead, according to Katz, the LA Clippers, Golden State Warriors, Los Angeles Lakers, and Milwaukee Bucks are the teams on Beal's shortlist.
Beal, who signed a five-year, $251 million deal with the Washington Wizards in 2022 that included a rare no-trade clause. After being traded to Phoenix in 2023, that clause carried over. Beal, plagued by injuries, appeared in just 53 games each season. In that stretch, he averaged 17.6 points per game, far from the 30-point scorer he was before signing his max extension.
But now that Beal is soon-to-become an unrestricted free agent, he'll sign with a new team, which could be a thorn in Cleveland's side come playoff time if the All-Star guard signs with Milwaukee.
With Jayson Tatum and Tyrese Haliburton likely sidelined for next season due to Achilles injuries, the Cavaliers are viewed as favorites to win the Eastern Conference next season. But if the Bucks add Beal to a team that already features Giannis Antetokoumpo and Myles Turner, then the Eastern Conference no longer seems like it's Cleveland's to lose.
Hopefully Beal signs with a Western Conference team to keep the Bucks from tipping the scales. However, a trio of Beal, Antetokounmpo, and Turner would be enough firepower to challenge the Cavaliers' star-studded Core Four of Darius Garland, Donovan Mitchell, Evan Mobley, and Jarrett Allen.
If not, the Eastern Conference arms race could pick up, waiting to see how Cleveland responds if Milwaukee ends up landing Beal.