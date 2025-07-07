Cavaliers Connected to Blockbuster Move for All-Star Guard
The Cleveland Cavaliers have already made one big move this offseason, acquiring Lonzo Ball in a trade with the Chicago Bulls. Do they have another one up their sleeves?
Well, it's actually looking more and more like the Cavaliers are going to retain their Core Four, which comes as a bit of a surprise following another disappointing playoff exit. But perhaps Cleveland feels it simply needs to add more pieces to the group.
Jack Simone of King James Gospel feels that Bradley Beal is a possibility, with rumors persisting that the Phoenix Suns could buy out the three-time All-Star.
"Beal’s monstrous contract has soured fans’ opinion of him for the past couple of seasons, but on paper, he’s been a very solid player," Simone wrote. "Unfortunately, he just didn’t fit well alongside Devin Booker and Kevin Durant, and now, the Suns are looking to go in a much different direction. But one team’s trash is another team’s treasure, and Beal’s numbers, skill set, and efficiency lend very well to the gap Jerome left in the Cavaliers’ lineup."
Simone notes that Beal could come off the bench, which he already did a bit with the Suns. Donovan Mitchell and Darius Garland would remain in the starting lineup.
Beal has some experience coming off the bench, as he started in just 38 of the 53 games he played in Phoenix last season. During that time, he averaged 17 points, 3.7 assists and 3.3 rebounds over 32.1 minutes per game on 49.7/38.6/80.3 shooting splits.
Simone wonders if the 32-year-old — who may just be looking to win a championship at this stage of his career — may be willing to accept a veteran's minimum contract with Cleveland.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage:
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Exec Speaks Out on Lonzo Ball Trade
MORE: Cavaliers Insider Reveals Why Cleveland Refused to Lose Sam Merrill in Free Agency
MORE: Cavaliers Receive Exciting Take In Too-Early NBA Power Rankings
MORE: Donovan Mitchell Gets Honest About Cavaliers Playoff Loss To Pacers
MORE: NBA Insider Offers Major Update on Cleveland Cavaliers Trade Rumors