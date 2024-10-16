REPORT: Cavaliers Signing Former Second-Round Pick To Deal
For the most part, the Cleveland Cavaliers kept their Eastern Conference Semifinals roster from last season the same.
The main difference heading into the 2024-25 campaign is that Cleveland selected swingman Jaylon Tyson in the first round of the 2024 NBA Draft, and veteran forward Marcus Morris Sr. is no longer on the team.
But with the start of the Wine and Gold's regular season just a week away, the team is reportedly adding to its NBA G League ranks.
According to NBA Insider Chris Haynes, the Cavaliers are signing swingman Eiljah Hughes to a contract.
According to Cleveland.com's Chris Fedor, Hughes is signing an Exhibit 10 contract, and will be with the Cleveland Charge, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Cavaliers, when the regular season begins.
Hughes was a second-round pick in the 2020 NBA Draft by the New Orleans Pelicans, but was traded to the Utah Jazz shortly after being drafted. The 6-foot-5 wing played a combined 54 games (four starts) with the Jazz and Portland Trail Blazers across the 2020-21 and 2021-22 seasons, averaging 2.9 points and 1.2 rebounds in 9.2 minutes per contest.
Hughes has not appeared in an NBA game since, but has spent the last two seasons with the Wisconsin Herd, the NBA G League Affiliate of the Milwaukee Bucks.
In 45 combined regular season and showcase games this past year, the 26-year-old averaged 10.6 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 2.4 assists in 22.7 minutes per contest. He also shot 44.0% from the field, 32.7% from three-point range, and 84.2% from the free throw line.