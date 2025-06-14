REPORT: Cleveland Cavaliers Looking to Trade Key Rotation Piece
The Cleveland Cavaliers might be looking to shop one big part of their rotation from last season on the trade market this summer.
According to Chris Fedor of Cleveland.com, the Cavaliers are reportedly looking trade forward Dean Wade.
“From everything that I’ve heard, the Cavs have had discussions about Dean Wade,” said Fedor. “And do they want to see if they can use him and something else to see if they can get assets back, different kinds of assets back, or different kinds of players back in return.
As to why the Cavs would be interested in making a move surrounding Wade this offseason? It centers around how Cleveland's finances are set to look for the coming season. The Cavaliers are primed to enter the second apron at over $219 million in salary, so shedding Wade's $6 million annual value could be a worthwhile move, especially when considering the impending free agency of Sixth Man of the Year candidate Ty Jerome.
During the 2024-25 season, Wade played in 59 games during the regular season for the Cavaliers, averaging 5.4 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 1.3 assists on 41.3% shooting from the field and 36.0% from three in just over 21 minutes a game.
Wade, who's been with the Cavaliers for the past six seasons after being an undrafted free agent pickup in 2019, could be worthy of a look from an opposing team looking to add another dose of shooting to their roster, and another piece in their frontcourt as a solid rotational piece.
For the 2025-26 season, Wade sits on an expiring contract at $6.6 million, allowing for potential contenders to make a move on the 28-year-old forward while maintaining financial flexibility for the short term and next summer, all in the process of helping the Cavs navigate their own cap situation.
Read More Cleveland Cavaliers Coverage
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers Should Trade This Key Player in NBA Offseason
MORE: NBA Insider Gives Update On A Potential Cavaliers, Kevin Durant Trade
MORE: Cavaliers' Trade Idea Sees Cleveland Get Involved in 3-Team Deal
MORE: Cleveland Cavaliers' Plan With Ty Jerome in Free Agency Revealed
MORE: Cavaliers Eye Skilled Frontcourt Depth with Versatile Big in Pre-Draft Workout