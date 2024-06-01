REPORT: Cavaliers Permitted To Interview Two More Coaching Candidates
Just over two weeks into their offseason, the Cleveland Cavaliers have embarked on a search for their next head coach after the departure of J.B. Bickerstaff back on May 23.
On Thursday, the team reportedly received permission to interview two former NBA head coaches for its vacancy.
Now, another pair of names have been added to this list just one day later.
According to ESPN Senior NBA Insider Adrian Wojnarowski, Cleveland has now been granted permission to interview New York Knicks Associate Head Coach Johnnie Bryant and Miami Heat Assistant Coach Chris Quinn.
The 38-year-old Bryant has been the Associate Head Coach for the Knicks for each of the past four seasons, working for two-time NBA Coach of the Year Tom Thibodeau. Before joining New York’s staff, Bryant was an assistant coach for the Utah Jazz for the previous six campaigns, the latter three of which current Cavaliers guard Donovan Mitchell was also with the team.
The 40-year-old Quinn has been on the Heat’s coaching staff for each of the past 10 seasons, working for two-time NBA Champion Head Coach Erik Spoelstra. He started his coaching tenure with Miami as a player development assistant coach before eventually becoming the team’s Director of Player Development for four years, and now an assistant coach. Quinn also has Ohio ties, as he played high school basketball at Dublin Coffman, and his final seven NBA games with the Wine and Gold during the 2012-13 season.
According to Cleveland.com’s Chris Fedor, the Cavaliers “are expected to interview around 10 different head coaching candidates.” With permission to interview four candidates at the moment, time will tell how many more the team will consider for the position.