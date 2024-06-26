REPORT: NBA Scout Reveals Two Potential Cleveland Cavaliers’ Draft Targets
The Cleveland Cavaliers are entering the 2024 NBA Draft with quite a few options to choose from.
Currently, they hold the No. 20 overall pick in the first round. However, there have been rumblings that the Cavaliers would like to trade up into the lottery. They could also opt to trade down if a player they like isn't available.
Keeping that in mind, there are many talented players that could be available with the No. 20 selection.
According to one Eastern Conference scout, Cleveland has its eyes on at least two intriguing prospects. Those two players are Bronny James and Tristan da Silva.
“Hearing the Cavs like Bronny (James) a lot. However, I’d watch Tristan da Silva. They’re very high on him as a potential 3-and-D instant impact wing," the scout told me.
James has been linked to the Cavaliers fairly often. With his father, LeBron James, being a Cleveland legend, that connection has drawn a lot of excitement from fans.
While James would be a fun pick for the franchise, he could end up slipping into the second round.
Drafting him at No. 20 overall might be a reach. It's possible, but da Silva seems like the better all-around player at this point in time.
Tristan da Silva is one of the most intriguing prospects available in the draft class. He put together a strong 2023-24 college season with the Colorado Buffaloes and saw his draft stock rise dramatically.
During the season, da Silva ended up averaging 16.0 points per game to go along with 5.1 rebounds and 2.4 assists. He also chipped in with 1.1 steals per contest. da Silva shot 49.3 percent from the floor and knocked down 39.5 percent of his three-point attempts.
One thing that the Cavaliers need to acquire is better defense. da Silva could help bring that to the table.
Going up against teams like the Boston Celtics is a difficult task. Being able to put a lanky and athletic forward like da Silva on the floor could be a major help. He stands at 6-foot-8 and has a 6'10.25" wingspan.
Finally, his ability to knock down the three-point shot at a high clip would be a major plus. Cleveland could use a consistent 3-and-D threat and that is exactly what da Silva projects to be at the professional level.
Both of these prospects could be intriguing fits for the Cavaliers. They also both have a very legitimate shot of being available at No. 20 overall if Cleveland stays put.