Several Magic Stars Could Miss Playoff Rematch vs. Cavaliers
The Cleveland Cavaliers and Orlando Magic gave NBA fans the best first-round playoff series last season. It took seven games to decide a winner, but the Cavs moved on to the Eastern Conference semi-finals.
Orlando and Cleveland will meet on Friday night for the first time since this series, but the Magic may be without several of their star players for this nationally televised matchup.
Paolo Banchero
Paolo Banchero is currently listed as questionable on the NBA injury report with a right abdominal strain. Shams Charania of ESPN reported that he will be re-evaluated before determining whether he will play against the Wine and Gold on Friday night.
Banchero has been off to a hot start to the season. Through Orlando's first five games of the year, he's averaging 29.0 points, 8.8 rebounds, and 5.6 assists. Needless to say, not having their star for this matchup would be a massive loss for Orlando.
Franz Wagner
Franz Wagner's availability is also uncertain, as the forward is listed as questionable with an illness (as of Thursday night).
Wagner was another important player in Orlando's playoff matchup with the Cavs. The 23-year-old forward has also played in the Magic's first five games, averaging 17.8 points, 4.2 rebounds, and 3.4 assists in those matchups.
Cavaliers Injury Report
On Cleveland's side of things, Max Strus is still out as he recovers from an ankle sprain, and Craig Porter Jr. is doubtful with a thumb injury. Luke Travers and JT Thor have also been ruled out, as they're on a G League assignment.